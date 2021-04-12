Tensions boil over in Minnesota after fatal police shooting amid Chauvin trial

Tensions, already stretched thin due to the ongoing murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, boiled over near Minneapolis on Sunday after police shot and killed a 20-year-old man at a traffic stop, prompting unrest overnight.

Family and activists have identified the victim of Sunday’s shooting as Duante Wright. He was shot by police around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday afternoon.

The Associated Press reports that officers pulled Wright over and attempted to take him into custody upon noticing he had an outstanding arrest warrant. Wright reportedly got back in his car and attempted to drive away when police fatally shot him.

Officers were reportedly wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting. The footage has not yet been made public.

On Sunday evening, local media outlets reported that protesters gathered near the Brooklyn Center police station Sunday evening, where demonstrations grew violent. Outlets estimate that between 100 and 500 people gathered near the building.

KMSP-TV in Minneapolis reports that the crowd “advanced towards a line of officers wearing riot gear” while others climbed on police vehicles. WCCO-TV reports that officers later fired tear gas in the hopes of dispersing the crowd. The Star Tribune added police used flash bangs and rubber bullets in the hopes of dispersing the crowd.

The Star Tribune reports that looting at nearby businesses “widespread” on Sunday evening. A Foot Locker store, a T-Mobile store and a local menswear store were among those damaged and looted.

The Star Tribune reported that the National Guard was among the law enforcement agencies that repsonded to the unrest.

At around midnight local time, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott ordered a curfew in the city that would remain in effect until 6 a.m. local time.

“Our entire community is filled with grief following today’s officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20 year old young man. Our hearts are with his family, and with all those in our community impacted by this tragedy,” Elliott said in a statement. “While we await additional information from the BCA who is leading the investigation, we continue to ask that members of our community gathering do so peacefully, amid our calls for transparency and accountability.”

It's unclear how many people were arrested in connection with looting or vandalism on Sunday night and Monday morning.

The unrest comes as the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin is set to resume Monday, about 10 miles away in the Hennepin County Courthouse. Chauvin is charged with second- and third-degree murder as well as manslaughter in connection with the death of George Floyd.

Floyd’s death and bystander video of the incident that showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck sparked widespread unrest in Minneapolis and across the country early last summer. In preparation for Chauvin’s trial earlier this year, lawmakers approved millions of dollars in funding for increased security in the city, including help from the National Guard, in the event tensions boiled over.