Active shooter reported at Idaho Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responds

WALLACE, ID — Law enforcement responded to reports of an active shooter at the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office in Wallace, Idaho Friday evening.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident on social media and said they are sending reinforcements to assist Wallace authorities.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the downtown Wallace area while the situation unfolds.

Wallace is located about 47 miles from St. Regis, just across the Montana border.

Details remain limited at this time.

This story will be updated.