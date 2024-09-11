9/11 firefighter recalls his experience 23 years later at the Montana Capitol

HELENA — All of the flags at the Montana state capitol are at half-staff on Wednesday to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks that happened 23 years ago.

The attacks occurred in Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., and New York, where Kevin Shea was a fire lieutenant.

He was one of the firefighters who responded that day.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"Climbing around on a pile of rubble looking for survivors, and there wasn't any, and I got to say, and my friends too, it's the most work I ever did in my life for no reward. It only took a few days to realize there's not much happening here. Now we're looking for bodies or fragments of bodies so that a wife or children could have some closure," Shea said.

The Department of Justice hosted the remembrance on Wednesday afternoon, with roughly 50 people in attendance, including law enforcement officers from different branches.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

A bell was rung 21 times, mimicking a 21-gun salute, and Amazing Grace was played on bagpipes.

Shea spoke at the event about what it was like to see the attacks unfold.

Shea said, "We were overwhelmed, and we needed help, and we had to accept help from firefighters all over the country."

He says some people no longer realize the gravity of the attacks.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"Some newer generations make funny memes or cartoons about 9/11 just because it's old, and I think that's a shame. They don't feel somebody else's pain, and to think that pain not coming again in some way, shape, or form is naive," said Shea.

Shea says reminding his loved ones how much he cares for them is the most important of all the lessons learned.

Shea said, "Life is short. This whole situation is temporary at best. What do they say about life? It's hard to get out alive."

The Montana Military Museum is also holding a display with a special 9/11 commemoration flag that contains all the names of those who died during the attacks.