Montana Senate continues all-day debates as transmittal deadline approaches

HELENA — The Montana House and Senate debated big policies Thursday, as they moved into their second full day of marathon debates. Lawmakers considered which bills to advance and which to shoot down before Friday’s transmittal deadline, when any general bill that hasn’t passed one of the two chambers will die.
At the end of the Senate’s floor session on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, said they would likely consider 60 to 70 bills, many of them controversial.
Many of the bills heard Thursday morning dealt with courts and the justice system.
Senate Bill 439, a proposal intended to allow Montana to resume conducting executions failed on a tied vote, 25-25. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Barry Usher, R-Yellowstone County, would change a section of state law that currently requires the Montana Department of Corrections use an “ultra-fast-acting barbiturate” as part of its procedure for giving a lethal injection.
Since 2015, the state has effectively been unable to administer the death penalty. A district judge ruled that pentobarbital – the drug the state was planning to use – did not meet the “ultra-fast-acting” requirement, and he blocked the state from using it unless the statute was changed.
“This bill is not about the death penalty – on whether or not it’s legal, whether or not it should be legal,” Usher said. “This is actually following that court order.”
Leaders have said the companies that manufacture drugs meeting the “ultra-fast-acting” requirement no longer provide them for executions.
Opponents of the bill said it was effectively about whether the death penalty will start again, and that it opened too many questions.
“This is just not something that I would want to put on our hard-working staff in Corrections with too many unanswered questions,” said Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings.
Usher made a motion to reconsider the vote, but that also ended in a 25-25 tie.
The Senate endorsed Senate Bill 277, sponsored by Sen. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula, 43-7. The bill would remove the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse victims to file a civil claim for damages. Current law says victims must file those claims within three years of discovering the abuse or by the time they turn 27.
Sen. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls, made an emotional statement, saying that he had been a victim of abuse, and it had taken him years to be willing to come forward.
“If this does nothing more than to let those people know that no matter what, at no matter what point in time in your life, you may be held accountable for what you have done to some small child that didn't have the strength to resist, then it is a success – because you live with that every day,” Brown said. “It's not always in my memory every day, no – but it is always in my memory. It comes up.”
The Senate also gave bipartisan approval to a slate of bills that came out of the Joint Select Committee on Election Security, which was tasked with answering Montanans’ questions about how the state’s election system works. Two passed unanimously – one requiring ballot records from electronic vote tabulators to be stored, and one updating rules for how the state’s absentee ballot list is maintained. A third, Senate Bill 482, would require a regular test to ensure the source code for a voting machine has not been tampered with. That bill was endorsed 43-7.
Other bills that passed preliminary votes Thursday included:
- Senate Bill 397, sponsored by Sen. Ken Bogner, R-Miles City, would establish regulations limiting when state and local governments can use facial recognition technology, including a full ban on continuous facial surveillance.
- Senate Bill 313, sponsored by Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, would require more public disclosure about complaints against judges filed with the state Judicial Standards Commission.
- Senate Bill 337, sponsored by Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, would revise laws involving parental involvement in education, including requiring parents to opt-in to any sex education program, requiring teachers to get parental permission before referring to a student by a different name or pronoun from their name at birth, and allowing parents to withdraw their students from any instruction they object to on moral and religious grounds.
- Senate Bill 172, sponsored by Sen. Chris Friedel, R-Billings, would change rules for bail bond agents and bail enforcement agents – otherwise known as bounty hunters. Supporters said it would add sideboards on the industry to require training and licensing before an agent attempts to take someone into custody.
- Senate Bill 419, sponsored by Sen. Shelley Vance, R-Belgrade, would ban the app TikTok in Montana, based on its connection to China and reports of surveillance.
- Senate Joint Resolution 14, sponsored by Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta, opposing the introduction of any bison at the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge in northeastern Montana.
- Senate Joint Resolution 15, sponsored by Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, pushing back on the judicial branch by stating that they do not have the exclusive authority to interpret the constitution, and that “while the legislative and executive branches should respect the opinions of the court, the legislature and the executive have equal roles in determining the constitutionality of any statute or decision.”
- Senate Bill 488, sponsored by Sen. Daniel Zolnikov, R-Billings, would abolish common-law marriage in Montana.