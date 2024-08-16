3 vulnerable Senate Democrats to skip DNC

Three vulnerable Senate Democrats plan to skip next week's Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where members of their party will gather to celebrate Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee.

Sens. Jon Tester of Montana, Jacky Rosen of Nevada and Sherrod Brown of Ohio will be absent as Democrats convene for the four-day event, sources familiar with the matter told CBS News. Instead, they will be in their states talking to voters, as all three are in tight races that could determine control of the Senate.

Tester is the only one of the bunch who has not officially endorsed Harris' presidential bid. According to Montana Public Radio, Tester was the state's only Democratic delegate who did not vote for Harris to become the party's nominee during the virtual roll call earlier this month.

Tester and Brown, who both called on President Biden to withdraw from the race, represent states that Trump won in 2016 and 2020. Trump lost to Mr. Biden in Nevada, a battleground state, by less than 3 percentage points in 2020.

Though Rosen is skipping the convention, she campaigned with Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, last week in Las Vegas.

Axios was first to report the senators' convention plans.

