211 aims to connect volunteers with organizations to help in flood relief

HELENA — The free and confidential service of Montana 211 is working to bring help to the victims of the recent flooding throughout the state.

211 works to help people throughout North America by connecting them with information and relevant resources related to non-emergency situations. The service is available in more than two-thirds of Montana counties and is operated by four Montana non-profits.

Recently, 211 has been there for those who have been affected by the flooding throughout the state, providing assistance to those who need it by connecting them to emergency assistance organizations.

“Yeah, I think in times of disaster it can get very, it's, you know, can feel chaotic. It can feel confusing. And there's lots of people that want to give their time or their money and people who need help and sometimes it's hard to connect those people together. And so, calling 211 will help us do that and make sure those people that need help get help and the people that wanna give it are able to give,” says Mandy St. Aubyn, Development and Communication coordinator for Help Center Inc.

They are also helping coordinate volunteers. If you’d like to volunteer your time or money, 211 will take down your information and enter it into a database which is then shared with the appropriate flood relief organizations.

If you would like to help those affected by the flooding, you can reach out by simply dialing 211.

