1 believed dead, 2 hurt in Shoshone County, Idaho avalanche

One person is believed to be dead and two people were rescued following an avalanche near Steven’s Peak, in Shoshone County, Idaho on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office reports law enforcement received a Garmin GPS alert of a possible fatality shortly before 3 p.m.

A rescue effort was organized and communications through a GPS texting device helped officials find two of the people.



A targeted search was then launched and two of the people were found and brought back to receive medical care.

At that time, law enforcement “received information causing us to believe the third male was deceased at the site of the avalanche,” the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office reports in a social media post.

Search and rescue crews will attempt to retrieve the third person's body on Friday.

The names of those involved in the incident have not been released.

The United States Air Force, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Silver Valley Search and Rescue, and the Silver Mountain Ski Patrol assisted in the search.