New York City on alert after violence in Israel and Gaza

New York City and the New York Police Department are on alert after violence in Israel and Gaza.

“Don’t underestimate the lone wolves. People who have been radicalized online,” Mayor Eric Adams warned at a news conference.

Adams said the city and NYPD are monitoring internet sites closely.

“There are those who can exploit the situation,” Adams said.

The police department is tracking social media and has layers of security around synagogues and other Jewish houses of worship, John Chell, NYPD chief of patrol, said at the news conference Tuesday.

Israel declared war on Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, after Hamas launched a surprise attack Saturday. The Associated Press reports the war has claimed at least 2,600 lives on both sides since Hamas began its attack on Israel.

Columbia University in New York City told students in an email that access to the Ivy League campus on Thursday will be available only to people with university identification.

The security is in anticipation of planned protests Thursday over the Israel-Hamas war.

“This condition is in place to help maintain safety and a sense of community through the planned demonstration process,” executive vice president David M. Greenberg wrote in the email.

The closing of the campus to the public Thursday comes one day before family weekend scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

