New Chick-fil-A won't have cashiers, drive-thru or dining room

The new Manhattan location will be one of two new concepts Chick-fil-A will test out in 2024 featuring mobile ordering.
Posted at 8:46 AM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 10:46:15-04

Chick-fil-A is opening a location that does not have a dining room, drive-thru or cashiers, as the new location opening in Manhattan next week will be for mobile pickups only. 

It is Chick-fil-A's first location that only uses mobile ordering. It is one of two concepts the fast food chicken chain is trying. Chick-fil-A is also trying out a drive-thru-only concept in Atlanta. That restaurant will have designated pickup lanes for those using a mobile app.

At the new pickup-only location, customers will place orders on an app, and the restaurant will use GPS tracking to have the order ready when a customer arrives. Chick-fil-A said active status board screens will be designated for delivery or mobile pickup to alert customers when their order is ready. 

Chick-fil-A said the new concept is designed for "on-the-go New Yorkers." 

The new concept comes as Chick-fil-A grows the use of its mobile app, which the company says is becoming a larger share of its customer base. 

“At Chick-fil-A, we are always looking for ways to innovate and enhance the guest experience,” said Nathaniel Cates, senior principal design lead for Chick-fil-A, Inc. “While digital concepts are becoming more prevalent, it’s important that we evolve in a uniquely Chick-fil-A way – meeting the changing needs of our customers without compromising the signature service and care they’ve grown to know and love.” 

Chick-fil-A has more than 3,000 locations across the United States and Canada.

