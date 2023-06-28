Ennis gearing up for annual Fourth of July parade and rodeo

Ennis is gearing up for Independence Day in a way that you don't want to miss. Corrina Christensen has lived in Ennis her whole life and says the parade and rodeo have always been a deep tradition for the community.

“If you haven't been to Ennis, this is the place to be on the Fourth of July,” says Christensen. “My mom and I owned the pharmacy. Our busiest day of the year was always the Fourth of July because of the parade.”

Not only are these upcoming events entertaining, but the Ennis Chamber of Commerce’s Megan Todd says the 10,000 people who come to town support the local businesses.

“They're eating our food, they're staying in our hotels, they're drinking our drinks,” says Todd. “I know a lot of businesses, this is their big time. They make most if not all of their money this time of year.”

An event like this brings in a lot of profit not just for businesses, but the entire community.

“A lot of our revenue in our sales for the year comes from this market,” says Todd.

For Christensen, continuing on this tradition through volunteering is a privilege and a great way to get more involved with her community.

“Being able to hand out the flag and give them and have the kids go, 'Me, me, me, me, I want a flag,' and hand it to them and see the joy on their faces. That's so much fun,” says Christensen.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on July 4 and you can find more details on Independence Day events like the rodeo here: https://www.ennischamber.com/4th-of-july-rodeo-parade