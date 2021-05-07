National Bison Range opening for Mother's Day weekend

MOIESE — It is the season for the appearance of red buffalo calves at what is now known as the Bison Range in Moiese and that means the traditional re-opening of the Red Sleep drive over Mother's Day weekend has arrived.

Beginning on Saturday the 19-mile, one-way, gravel scenic auto tour will be open for visitors between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Bison Range is currently transitioning management from federal authorities to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

The change means that over the next few months there will be a new look in signage and the remolding of the visitor's center, which is partially open.

The entire Bison Range is a fee-use area. The new rate is $10 per car, daily, with an annual pass set at $20. Federal park passes are no longer accepted.

All of the proceeds go back into the management and operation of the Bison Range.

The Bison Range Restoration Act became law in December which restored federal trust ownership of the Bison Range to the Tribe.

