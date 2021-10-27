NAIA volleyball rankings: Providence rises to No. 8, Montana Tech stays at No. 17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Providence volleyball team has once again reached a new highest national ranking in program history, coming in at No. 8 in the fifth edition of the 2021 NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches Top 25 Poll.
The Argos (19-2, 6-0) have won 12 in a row. The team currently has a 6-1 record against teams ranked in the Top 25, and are 7-2 when teams that are receiving votes are included
Montana Tech (17-8, 3-3) remains at No. 17.
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|1
|Jamestown (N.D.) [16]
|26-0
|557
|2
|2
|Viterbo (Wis.) [4]
|31-1
|545
|3
|3
|Missouri Baptist
|20-2
|524
|4
|4
|Park (Mo.)
|22-2
|505
|5
|6
|Midland (Neb.)
|21-4
|474
|6
|7
|Marian (Ind.)
|28-0
|471
|7
|5
|Corban (Ore.)
|23-1
|462
|8
|9
|Providence (Mont.)
|19-2
|431
|9
|11
|College of Saint Mary (Neb.)
|23-3
|406
|10
|12
|Life (Ga.)
|26-1
|394
|11
|8
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|18-5
|393
|12
|13
|Eastern Oregon
|21-5
|354
|13
|10
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|24-5
|352
|14
|14
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|16-7
|333
|15
|15
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|21-7
|292
|16
|16
|Dordt (Iowa)
|15-7
|266
|17
|17
|Montana Tech
|17-8
|259
|18
|19
|Columbia (Mo.)
|25-7
|250
|19
|20
|Ottawa (Ariz.)
|18-2
|238
|20
|24
|Grand View (Iowa)
|20-12
|226
|21
|22
|Indiana Wesleyan
|19-3
|222
|22
|21
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|18-5
|168
|23
|NR
|Bushnell (Ore.)
|17-5
|156
|24
|25
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|20-5
|124
|25
|18
|Taylor (Ind.)
|24-6
|122
Dropped from the Top 25: Doane (Neb.)
Receiving Votes: Concordia (Neb.) 116, Dakota State (S.D.) 52, Oregon Tech 46, Texas Wesleyan 38, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 36, Doane (Neb.) 29, Westmont (Calif.) 24, Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 19, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 10, IU South Bend (Ind.) 9, Ottawa (Kan.) 5, St. Thomas (Fla.) 5