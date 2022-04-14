GREAT FALLS — MSU Extension is conducting a statewide survey to help better address the needs of Montanans.

The purpose of the survey is to learn about issues currently facing Montanans, interest in topic areas for education, and interest and preferences for receiving information from MSU Extension.

The survey has been years in the making, and all 56 counties are participating.

In Pondera County, the extension office is conducting listening sessions and interviews to go along with the survey.

"One of the goals with this survey is to reach people who aren't currently using extension services. So it'll be nice to figure out what we're missing and how we can get more people to our programs and maybe even those who are using extension programs maybe they have some things that we could help them with that we're not currently helping them with,” explained Adriane Good, Pondera County Extension Office Agriculture, 4-H, and Youth Development Agent.

The survey is available through the end of May by clicking here .

You can also request a paper copy from your local extension office.



TRENDING ARTICLES

