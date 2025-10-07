Morning Headlines: Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Another frosty morning but temperatures are expected to build to near average under sunny skies. The weekend will once again turn chilly for SW Montana with another round of mountain snow.

Colder weather again this weekend in SW MT

TOP HEADLINES:

Congressman Ryan Zinke helps clean Yellowstone bathrooms during government shutdown

City officials weigh $220M women's prison amid community concerns

“Little Bozeman Is Not little anymore”: New Crosswalk Law Responds to Growth

Parents of boy killed in Dillon crosswalk push for safety changes

MSU equipment drivers make the long haul to get the Bobcats game-ready

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting highlights for October 7:

Notable events

3761 BC — The epoch (starting point) of the Hebrew calendar.

1777 — American Revolutionary War: the Battle of Bemis Heights (Second Battle of Saratoga) helped force British General Burgoyne toward surrender.

1916 — Georgia Tech beat Cumberland University 222–0, the most lopsided score in U.S. college-football history.

1944 — Sonderkommando revolt at Auschwitz-Birkenau: imprisoned forced laborers staged an uprising and destroyed Crematorium IV.

1959 — Soviet probe Luna 3 returned the first photographs of the Moon’s far side.

2001 — The U.S.-led military campaign in Afghanistan began (air assault and covert operations), marking the start of America’s longest war.

2023 — Hamas launched a large-scale attack into Israel from Gaza, producing a major escalation and wide international attention.

Selected famous birthdays

1931 — Desmond Tutu, South African archbishop and Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

1942 — Joy Behar, American comedian and TV host.

1951 — John Mellencamp, American singer‑songwriter.

1952 — Vladimir Putin, Russian politician.

1955 — Yo‑Yo Ma, world‑renowned cellist.

1959 — Simon Cowell, British music executive and TV personality.

1967 — Toni Braxton, American singer.

1968 — Thom Yorke, English singer (Radiohead).

1992 — Mookie Betts, American baseball player.

1996 — Lewis Capaldi, Scottish singer‑songwriter.

Selected notable deaths

1849 — Edgar Allan Poe, American writer and poet (died October 7; the circumstances remain mysterious).

1894 — Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr., American physician, essayist and poet.

1904 — Isabella Bird, English explorer and writer.

1956 — Clarence Birdseye, American inventor and pioneer of the modern frozen‑food industry.

