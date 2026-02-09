Montana natives Patrick O'Connell, Rick Dennison plus former Bobcat Ty Okada win Super Bowl

MISSOULA — A trio with ties to the Treasure State — Kalispell natives Patrick O'Connell and Rick Dennison and former Montana State Bobcat Ty Okada — are Super Bowl champions.

O'Connell and Okada are players and Dennison a coach for the Seattle Seahawks, who dominated the New England Patriots 29-13 on Sunday to win Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

MIKE MACDONALD GETS THE GATORADE BATH 🙌



(📺 NBC) pic.twitter.com/I3q1aJxqnm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 9, 2026

O'Connell, who starred at Glacier High School in Kalispell and then had an All-American career at the University of Montana, recorded one special teams tackle. He was one of the players who drenched Seahawks coach Mike MacDonald with the celebratory Gatorade bath.

Okada did not record a counting stat, as both he and O'Connell are reserves on Seattle's dominant defense.

The Seahawks kept New England off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter and created problems for Patriots quarterback Drake Maye all game. Seattle had six sacks and forced three turnovers, including an interception Uchenna Nwosu returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that helped secure the win.

Dennison is the run game coordinator and a senior offensive advisor for the Seahawks. Kenneth Walker III had 27 carries for 135 yards to lead Seattle's offense and was named the game's MVP.

Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass to AJ Barner and Jason Myers booted five field goals for Seattle, which won its first Super Bowl since defeating the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014.

Maye threw two touchdown passes — one to Mack Hollins and one to Rhamondre Stevenson — for the Patriots but also had two interceptions and a lost fumble.

O'Connell became the ninth Montana native to play in a Super Bowl and the first to play in and win a Super Bowl since Helena's Pat Donovan won Super Bowl XIII in 1978 with the Dallas Cowboys.

Dennison now owns four Super Bowl rings as an NFL coach. He previously won championships with the Denver Broncos in Super Bowls XXXII, XXXIII and 50. Dennison also appeared in three Super Bowl games as a player but lost all three.