Montana Tech golfer Sean Ramsbacher named Player of the Year

BUTTE — Frontier Conference commissioner Kent Paulson announced the 2021-22 Frontier Conference Men’s and Women’s All-Conference Golf teams and the Champions of Character.

Montana Tech senior Sean Ramsbacher is the Men’s Player of the Year and was named first team all-conference for the third time.

“It is awesome to have Sean named the Player of the Year for the Frontier Conference,” said Tech head coach Sean Ryan. “He is an incredible talent and one of the best young men to come through our program. He’s played great all year long and should be ready to compete for the Conference Championship this week.”

Senior Isaiah Weldon joins Ramsbacher on the first team all-conference list while sophomore Jace Rhodes was named to the second team.

“Having Isaiah repeat as a first team all-conference selection is tremendous and I can’t say enough about all that he’s done in his career here at Montana Tech. I am very proud of Jace being named second team all-conference again.”

The Oredigger women lead the conference placing four golfers on the Frontier Conference All-Conference teams with freshman Franchi Ceartin being named first team all-conference. Junior Emily Kelly and freshmen Sami Benson and Cierra Sundheim were named second team all-conference.

“Leading the conference in all-conference selections and having three freshmen on the team really says something about the bright future of our program. Franchi, Emily, Sami, and Cierra all played great this year and are going to continue to make this program better and better every day.”

Isaiah Weldon and Sami Benson were named the Oredigger Champions of Character for the Frontier Conference.

“I think we’re ready to hit the road and have a great week down on Boise for both squads. This is a great group and I can’t wait to see us play at our highest level when it really counts. I have high hopes the Diggers!”

The Oredigger men and women travel to Eagle, Idaho this weekend to compete for the 2022 Frontier Conference Championships at BanBury Golf Club. The Diggers will play three 18-hole rounds starting Monday April 11th for a chance to qualify for the NAIA National Golf Championships in late May.

