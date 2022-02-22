Montana Tech football announces 2022 recruiting class

BUTTE — (Editor's note: Montana Tech press release)

Montana Tech Head Football Coach Kyle Samson announced the 2022 recruiting class Tuesday. The class contains 27 total commitments arriving at Montana Tech next fall.

“We are very excited to announce these signings. All of them are great competitors and will represent our program very well in the classroom, the community, and on the field,” said head coach Kyle Samson.

“These recruits are not only good athletes but great leaders in their schools and communities. All of them were multiple sport athletes coming out of high school. We feel like they are great fits for our culture what we are trying to build on and off the field.”

The recruiting class includes 16 student-athletes from Montana and 11 out of state commitments. The out of state group is from Washington, Idaho, Wyoming, California and Georgia.

The Class of 2022 includes five state champions and 14 Montanans chosen to play in the East-West Shrine Game this summer.

“This is our second full recruiting class as a staff and we are very proud that we have been able to bring in some of the top recruits in Montana and the northwest. We are very excited about the athleticism of this group from all positions. The group has great size and speed and there are some guys that will definitely have big impacts on our team in the near future.”

A large part of the Oredigger recruiting class is 10 offensive and defensive lineman. The skill positions were addressed as well including four wide receivers, four defensive backs, two running backs, and two athletes.

“You win championships upfront with your o-line and d-line and we feel that these two groups have the potential to be very special here at Tech.”

“I want to thank our coaching staff for doing a tremendous job to get these student-athletes to Tech. We have great assistant coaches on our staff that truly value relationships and they have done a great job of identifying players that will be great fits for our team and our culture. I can’t thank them enough for all their time, effort, and commitment to bringing in young men that will make our community of Butte proud!”

“I also want to personally thank all of our campus community for helping us in our recruiting efforts as well. The whole Tech community is a big reason that these young men have chosen to come to Butte.”

“Lastly, I want to thank these recruit’s families and their high school coaches and teachers. They wouldn’t be where they are today without them and we know they will be successful here at Tech because of all the great mentors they have had in their lift.”

“Myself and our whole staff want to welcome these great young men and their families to our Montana Tech Family and look forward to seeing of them this fall.”

The Oredigger football team is hosting a signing day event at the Knights of Columbus on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown Previous School

Luke Bilau TE 6-2 220 Kalispell, Mont. Glacier HS

Zachary Clark DB 5-10 160 Rathdrum, Idaho Post Falls HS

Jaxon Cotton TE 6-2 220 Bozeman, Mont. Bozeman HS

Austin Emmons OL 6-7 270 Snohomish, Wash. Glacier Peak HS

Johnny Fehr DE 6-0 200 Eureka, Mont. Eureka HS

Carson Giles OL 6-1 260 Bothel, Wash. Woodinville HS

Ezra Gulewich DL 6-1 235 Folsom, Calif. Folsom HS

Braeden Guse OL 6-2 295 Bigfork, Mont. Bigfork HS

Kevin Hanenburg OL 6-4 270 Huson, Mont. Frenchtown HS

Trey Johannes RB 5-9 185 Columbus, Mont. Columbus HS

Tanner Johnson K/P 6-2 175 Riverton, Wyo. Riverton HS

Charlie Kirgan ATH 6-0 215 Missoula, Mont. Sentinel HS

Eyston Lakkala DB 5-11 180 Butte, Mont. Butte Central HS

Gabe Martin LB 6-2 220 Ridgefield, Wash. Skyview HS

Colby Martinez WR 6-1 170 Columbus, Mont. Columbus HS

Carter McComb ATH 5-10 170 Sheridan, Wyo. Sheridan HS

Chaise Meyer OL 6-3 285 Missoula, Mont. Big Sky HS

Jamey Michelotti OL 6-3 230 Helena, Mont. Capital HS

Zach Newton DL 6-0 230 Great Falls, Mont. Great Falls HS

Caleb Novak DL 6-5 245 Gig Harbor, Wash. Peninsula HS

Jamal Price DB 5-11 160 Loganville, Ga. Loganville HS

Blake Shoupe WR 6-0 185 Florence, Mont. Florence Carlton HS

Cole Stewart DB 5-11 180 Butte, Mont. Butte HS

Luke Trogden RB 6-0 205 Mullan, Idaho Mullan HS

Drew Trotter ATH 6-0 190 Cody, Wyo. Cody HS

Jakob Turner WR 5-7 155 Kalispell, Mont. Glacier HS

Caden Zaluski WR 5-11 150 Florence, Mont. Florence Carlton HS

Luke Bilau TE 6-2 220 Kalispell, Mont. Glacier HS

High School: Played prep for head coach Grady Bennett at Glacier HS. Selected first team all-conference and All-State at halfback. Selected first team all-conference and second team All-State at tight end. Selected first team All-State midfielder in lacrosse. Named Academic All-State four times. Member of National Honor Society.

Personal: Luke, the son of Kelly and Joe, plans on pursuing a degree in Business and Accounting.

Zachary Clark DB 5-10 160 Rathdrum, Idaho Post Falls HS

High School: Played prep for head coach Blaine Bennett at Post Falls HS. Senior team captain named Inland Empire League 5A Co-MVP. Named to 5A All-Idaho Second Team. Selected Inland Empire League Region I 5A all-league at defensive back. Led the state of Idaho and set school record with nine interceptions as a junior. Named Idaho Top Scholar Academic Award and received Certificate of Achievement for Highest Honors. Named Academic All-State in football and baseball. Member of National Honor Society.

Personal: Zachary, the son of Annette and Kevin, plans on pursuing a degree in Civil Engineering.

Jaxon Cotton TE 6-2 220 Bozeman, Mont. Bozeman HS

High School: Played prep for head coach Levi Wesche at Bozeman HS. Selected honorable mention all-conference at tight end as a junior. Selected first team all-conference and second team All-Sate at defensive end as a senior. Selected second team All-State at tight end as a senior. Named Academic All-Conference two times.

Personal: Jaxon, the son of Sarah and Tyler, plans on pursuing a degree in Mathematics and Education.

Austin Emmons OL 6-7 270 Snohomish, Wash. Glacier Peak HS

High School: Played prep for head coach Shane Keck at Glacier Peak HS. Two-time second team all-league at defensive line. Selected first team all-league and first team all-area at offensive line.

Personal: Austin, son of Stacy and Rich, plans on pursuing a degree in Construction Management.

Johnny Fehr DE 6-0 200 Eureka, Mont. Eureka HS

High School: Played prep for head coach Trevor Utter at Eureka HS. Selected second team all-conference at defensive end as a sophomore. Selected first team all-conference and first team all-state as a junior and senior. Named Academic All-State three times.

Personal: Johnny is the son of Karla and Kenny Westbrook.

Carson Giles OL 6-1 260 Bothel, Wash. Woodinville HS

High School: Played prep for head coach Wayne Maxwell at Woodinville HS. Named team captain. Two-time first team All-KingCo offensive guard selection.

Personal: Carson is the son of Tonya and Derick.

Ezra Gulewich DL 6-1 235 Folsom, Calif. Folsom HS

2021: Played defensive line at Sierra College. Recorded 32 total tackles (13 solo, 19 assisted). Had 5.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, forced fumble, and pass break up.

Personal: Ezra, the son of Nelly and mark, plan on pursuing a degree in Computer Science.

Braeden Guse OL 6-2 295 Bigfork, Mont. Bigfork HS

High School: Played prep for head coach Jim Benn at Bigfork HS. Helped lead team to Class B State Championship runner-up. Two-time first team all-conference selection at offensive line. Selected all-conference and first team All-State at defensive line. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game.

Personal: Braeden, the son of Corby and Aaron, plans on pursuing a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Kevin Hanenburg OL 6-4 270 Huson, Mont. Frenchtown HS

High School: Played prep for head coach Ryne Nelson at Frenchtown HS. Named team captain. Selected first team all-conference at offensive line and defensive line. Selected All-State at offensive line. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game.

Personal: Kevin, son of Cindy and Jason, plans on pursuing a degree in Construction Technology.

Trey Johannes RB 5-9 185 Columbus, Mont. Columbus HS

High School: Played prep for head coach Blake Hoge at Columbus HS. Two-time first team all-conference and All-State selection at running back. Selected all-conference in wrestling as a junior. Named Academic All-State eight times.

Personal: Trey, the son of Jody and Danen, plans on pursuing a degree in Exercise and Health Science.

Tanner Johnson K/P 6-2 175 Riverton, Wyo. Riverton HS

High School: Played pre for head coach Troy Anderson at Riverton HS. Selected all-conference at kicker. Received Player of the Week award. Selected all-conference and All-State in soccer.

Personal: Tanner, son of Brandy Christensen and Mike Johnson, plans on pursuing a degree in Exercise and Health Science or Business and Information Technology.

Charlie Kirgan ATH 6-0 215 Missoula, Mont. Sentinel HS

High School: Played prep for head coach Dane Oliver at Sentinel HS. Selected second team All-State at fullback as a sophomore. Selected first team All-State at fullback and punter as a junior and second team All-State at defensive line. Selected first team All-State at fullback and defensive line as a senior. Named Academic All-State three times.

Personal: Charlie, son of Cahterine and Steven, plans on pursuing a degree in Biology.

Eyston Lakkala DB 5-11 180 Butte, Mont. Butte Central HS

High School: Played prep for head coach Don Peoples at Butte Central HS. Selected first team all-conference and All-State at defensive back.

Personal: Eyston, son of Airika and Scott, plans on pursuing a degree in Occupational Safety and Health.

Gabe Martin LB 6-2 220 Ridgefield, Wash. Skyview HS

High School: Played prep for head coach Steve Kizer at Skyview HS. Selected first team all-conference at linebacker. Selected second team all-conference at running back. Named Scholar Athlete.

Personal: Gabe is the son of Jennie and Eddie.

Colby Martinez WR 6-1 170 Columbus, Mont. Columbus HS

High School: Played prep for head coach Blake Hoge at Columbus HS. Three-time All-State selection at wide receiver and defensive back. Two-time All-State selection in basketball. State Champion in long jump. Named Academic All-State.

Personal: Colby, the son of Lorie and Ronald, plans on pursuing a degree in Exercise Science.

Carter McComb ATH 5-10 170 Sheridan, Wyo. Sheridan HS

High School: Played prep for head coach Jeff Mowry at Sheridan HS. Three-time All-State selection at kick returner. Selected first team All-State at defensive back. Selected first team all-conference at offense at large. Named to Star Tribune Super 25 Team. State Champion in 200m Indoor Track and earned second place at 55m dash. Three-time All-State selection in indoor track. Received Academic Excellence Award.

Personal: Carter, the son of Tara and Donovan, plans on pursuing a degree in Exercise Science.

Chaise Meyer OL 6-3 285 Missoula, Mont. Big Sky HS

High School: Played prep for head coach Matt Johnson at Big Sky HS. Selected first team all-conference and first team All-State at offensive line. Placed fifth at state meet in shot put.

Personal: Chaise is the son of Cyndi and Jim.

Jamey Michelotti OL 6-3 230 Helena, Mont. Capital HS

High School: Played prep for head coach Kyle Mihelish at Capital HS. Selected honorable mention All-State at offensive line as a junior. Selected first team All-State at offensive line as a senior.

Personal: Jamey, the son of Jill and Brian, plans on pursuing a degree in Engineering.

Zach Newton DL 6-0 230 Great Falls, Mont. Great Falls HS

High School: Played prep for head coach Mark Samson at Great Falls HS. Selected first team all-conference and first team All-State at defensive line. Selected first team all-conference and second team All-State at special teams. Selected second team all-conference and honorable mention All-State at offensive tackle. Member of National Honor Society.

Personal: Zach, the son of Nichole and Jeff, plans on pursuing a degree in Engineering.

Caleb Novak DL 6-5 245 Gig Harbor, Wash. Peninsula HS

High School: Played prep for Ross Filkins at Peninsula HS. Named team captain in football and basketball. Selected second team all-league at tight end. Named Scholar Athlete two times.

Personal: Caleb is the son of Cynthia Navak-Hallengren.

Jamal Price DB 5-11 160 Loganville, Ga. Loganville HS

High School: Played prep for head coach Patrick Stewart at Loganville Christian HS. Selected second team all-region.

Personal: Jamal, the son of Orlando, plans on pursuing a degree in Civil Engineering.

Blake Shoupe WR 6-0 185 Florence, Mont. Florence Carlton HS

High School: Played prep for head coach Pat Duchien at Florence Carlton HS. Member of Class B State Championship Team. Four-time all-conference selection at wide receiver and defensive back. Three-time All-State selection at wide receiver and defensive back. Named Academic All-State four times.

Personal: Blake, the son of Nicole and Jeff, plans on pursuing a degree in Biology.

Cole Stewart DB 5-11 180 Butte, Mont. Butte HS

High School: Played prep for head coach Arie Grey at Butte HS. Selected second team all-conference and second team All-State at defensive back. Named Academic All-State. Member of National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society.

Personal: Cole, the son of Heidi and Eddy, plans on pursuing a degree in Civil Engineering.

Luke Trogden RB 6-0 205 Mullan, Idaho Mullan HS

High School: Played prep for head coach Jess Allen at Mullan HS. Selected second team All-State as a junior. Selected first team All-State as a senior. Named All-League Player of the Year. Named Co-MVP of the North Star League as a senior. Named Co-MVP and Male Athlete of the Year by the North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame as a senior. Selected all-league as a junior in basketball. Chosen student body president.

Personal: Luke is the son of Amanda and Steven.

Drew Trotter ATH 6-0 190 Cody, Wyo. Cody HS

High School: Played prep for Matt McFadden at Cody HS. Selected first team all-conference and All-State. Named to Star Tribune Super 25 Team.

Personal: Drew, the son of Nicolle and Shawn, plans on pursuing a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Jakob Turner WR 5-7 155 Kalispell, Mont. Glacier HS

High School: Played prep for head coach Grady Bennett at Glacier HS. Selected honorable mention all-conference at wide receiver as a junior. Selected first team all-conference and second team All-State at athlete as a senior. Selected second team all-conference at kick returner. Placed fourth in the 400m in Track.

Personal: Jakob, the son of the Susan and Mark, plans on pursuing a degree in Nursing.

Caden Zaluski WR 5-11 150 Florence, Mont. Florence Carlton HS

High School: Played prep for head coach Pat Duchien at Florence Carlton HS. Member of Class B State Championship Team. Selected second team all-conference at kicker and defensive back as a junior. Selected first team all-conference and All-State at kicker, wide receiver, and defensive back as a senior. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Named Academic All-State eight times.

Personal: Caden, the son of Cindy and Ron, plans on pursuing a degree in Exercise and Health Science.

