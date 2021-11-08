Watch

Montana State rises to No. 3, Montana to No. 9 in latest FCS rankings

MTN Sports
Posted at 12:30 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 14:30:38-05

With just under two weeks until the annual rivalry game, Montana State and Montana are each in the Top 10.

In the latest FCS national rankings, Montana State (8-1, 6-0) is up to No. 3 in both the Stats Perfrom FCS Top 25 and the FCS Coaches Poll. The Bobcats recorded a statement win over Eastern Washington last week, holding the prolific Eagle offense to just 314 total yards.

The Montana Grizzlies (7-2, 4-2) move up to No. 9 in both polls after beating Northern Colorado 35-0 on Saturday. It was Montana's first shutout win since 2011.

As for the rest of the Big Sky Conference, Eastern Washington's loss drops the Eagles to No.7/No.8, while UC Davis climbs to No. 4/No. 6.

Sacramento State rounds out the field for the Big Sky, climbing to No. 12 in the Stats poll and No. 18 in the coaches poll.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25

RANKSCHOOLRECORDPOINTSPREVIOUS
1Sam Houston (50)8-01,2501
2James Madison8-11,1803
3Montana State8-11,1684
4South Dakota State7-21,0459
5North Dakota State8-11,0152
6UC Davis8-11,0058
7Eastern Washington7-28895
8Villanova7-287210
9Montana7-279911
10Kennesaw State8-177812
11ETSU8-172314
12Sacramento State7-262416
13UT Martin8-162215
14Southeastern Louisiana7-26136
15Southern Illinois6-36037
16Missouri State6-359617
17UIW7-251622
18Jackson State8-138519
19South Dakota6-333823
20Northern Iowa5-425713
21VMI6-317318
T-22Chattanooga6-3160NR
T-22Dartmouth7-1160NR
24Praire View A&M7-1109NR
25William & Mary6-379T-20

Dropped Out: Princeton (20 tie), Weber State (24), Eastern Kentucky (25)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Mercer 58, Stephen F. Austin 54, Princeton 50, Florida A&M 46, Rhode Island 33, Eastern Kentucky 15, Delaware 8, Monmouth 7, Nicholls 7, Harvard 5, Holy Cross 3

FCS Coaches Poll

RANKSCHOOLRECORDPOINTSPREVIOUS
1Sam Houston (28)8-07001
2James Madison8-16683
3Montana State8-16314
4UC Davis8-15617
5Kennesaw State8-15398
6North Dakota State8-15322
7South Dakota State7-252512
8Eastern Washington7-24985
9Montana7-248910
10UT Martin8-146411
11Villanova7-243513
12East Tennessee State8-139114
13Southeastern Louisiana7-23736
14Missouri State6-333320
15Jackson State8-127217
16Southern Illinois6-32589
17South Dakota6-324721
18Sacramento State7-221722
19Chattanooga6-314725
20VMI6-311218
21UIW7-2105NR
22Princeton7-28816
23Dartmouth7-177NR
24Northern Iowa5-46915
25Eastern Kentucky6-35119

Dropped Out: William & Mary (23), Weber St. (24)

Others Receiving Votes: Stephen F. Austin, 38; Monmouth (N.J.), 36; Delaware, 35; William & Mary, 34; Mercer, 32; Prairie View A&M, 32; Florida A&M, 29; Holy Cross, 22; Harvard, 15; Davidson, 8; Nicholls, 8; Central Arkansas, 7; Rhode Island, 5; Yale, 3.

