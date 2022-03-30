Montana starting guard Robby Beasley III enters transfer portal

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies are losing a starter on the men's basketball team to the transfer portal.

Sophomore guard Robby Beasley III has entered the portal, MTN confirmed with a team spokesman on Wednesday.

Beasley, a San Ramon, California native, has been a key young talent for the Grizzlies in his two years at Montana, and has started in 42 of the 54 games he has played in for UM in two seasons, including every game this past year. He averaged 11.8 points per game this year for Montana, which ranked second on the team. He shot at a 39.1% rate from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc. Beasley also averaged 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game and racked up 32 steals for the Grizzlies who finished the season 18-14. Beasley also averaged 30.6 minutes per game.

Beasley is now the fifth player to enter the portal from this year's Griz team, which also includes sixth man Cameron Parker and role player Kyle Owens. Redshirt junior Freddie Brown III and freshman walk-on Jack Wetzel have also entered the portal. Of that bunch, Beasley is the first player who was a consistent starter on the team to leave.