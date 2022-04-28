Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame reveals 2022 class

BILLINGS - The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame has announced 2022 class of Legend inductees, honored cowboys, cowgirls, ranches, families, and institutions who contribute the to the sport of rodeo across Montana.

This year's Legends include Arlee's Bob Schall, Jr., J.C. Bonine, Casper Schaefer and Jess Martin.

The Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Bob Burkhart of Bozeman while the Lady of the West honoree is Hardin's Ann Secrest Hanson.

"The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame remains committed to celebrating accomplishments of our rodeo cowboys and cowgirls, and adding to the $635,000 in awarded scholarships to our state’s high school rodeo athletes as they seek higher education," president Brent Jordan said in a media release.

The organization is a 100% volunteer 501 c(3) with a mission to provide scholarships for eligible Montana high school rodeo seniors wishing to pursue higher education and their interest in rodeo at the college level. Each $3,000 scholarship is paid to an accredited college or university of the student’s choice. Scholarship recipients are selected by a committee from the Montana High School Rodeo Association (MHSRA) following strict criteria based on grades, rodeo participation, community service, educational plans, and financial need.

2022 Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame Class

Legends

- Robert (Bob) H. Schall Jr. Arlee, MT

- J.C. Bonine Goodwell, TX

- Casper Schaefer Miles City, MT

- Jess Martin Drummond, MT

Lifetime Achievement

- Bob Burkhart Bozeman, MT

Lady of the West

- Ann Secrest Hanson Hardin, MT

Great Montana Rodeo Families

- Jack Walker Worden, MT

- Malone Family Pray, MT

- Phil Luman Forsyth, MT

- Glen Hough Shepherd, MT

Western Heritage Award

- Bob Laurie Huntley, MT

- Johnny Moore Miles City, MT

- Roger Mack Melstone, MT

- Chick Smith San Acacia, NM

- Bruce Martin Lewistown, MT

- Hup Davis Bozeman, MT

- Swede Jensen Bozeman, MT

Livestock

- Scottie / Linderman Family Cody, WY

Great Livestock Auctions

- Western Livestock Auction Yds Great Falls, MT

Great Montana Ranches

- Marty Tomlin Red Lodge, MT

- Eddie/Punky Brainard Belgrade, MT

- Carey Ranch Boulder, MT

For more information on the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame, visit montanaprorodeo.org or the group's Facebook page.

