Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Here's a quick look at the weather and our top stories for the morning of Wednesday, April 9, 2025:

Warm Tuesday With Snow Likely By Thursday

Today's Forecast:

Tuesday will be warm with mostly sunny skies to start before clouds begin to build into the region. Winds will stay southerly and light for today and tonight. Light cloud-cover tonight should boost overnight lows into the middle and upper 30s. You can get Meteorolotist Matt Elwell's detailed forecast, including snow predictions here.

Heads up: Bozeman's 19th Ave to see construction all summer

Monday marked the first day of an upcoming pavement preservation project that will be taking place on the busy 19th Ave. in Bozeman. MTN's Cassidy Powers tells us what one business

Diversification helps Montana ranchers strengthen family business

It’s hard to know where the circle begins and ends for the 5L Ranch operation based in the Ruby Valley. Does it begin here at their alfalfa pellet factory? Or does it begin with the livestock? Either way, the family business thrives on diversification.

Federal Education Debate Could Reshape Special Education in Montana

As the debate over federal education funding plays out nationally, decisions made in Washington could directly impact school days here in Montana, especially for students who rely on special education services.

FUN STUFF:

Did you know?

Bozeman is the birthplace of the Bozeman Stove, an innovative wood-burning stove design that was popular in the late 19th century.

In 1889, Bozeman resident William Henry Smoot patented his design for the Bozeman Stove. This stove featured a unique "down-draft" design that allowed for more efficient burning and improved heating capabilities compared to traditional wood stoves.

The Bozeman Stove quickly gained popularity throughout the American West, as it provided an affordable and effective heating solution for homes, businesses, and even railroad cars.

At the height of its production in the late 1800s, the Bozeman Stove was manufactured locally and shipped all over the country from the city. It became a source of pride and innovation for the growing Bozeman community.

Today, antique Bozeman Stoves are highly collectible, with working models fetching hundreds or even thousands of dollars from enthusiasts. The stove's design legacy lives on as an example of Bozeman's pioneering spirit and role in shaping the American West.