Warm For Tuesday With Snow Likely Thursday

Today's Forecast:

Tuesday will be warm with mostly sunny skies to start before clouds begin to build into the region. Winds will stay southerly and light for today and tonight. Light cloud-cover tonight should boost overnight lows into the middle and upper 30s.

BOZEMAN: High: 67; Low: 38. Lots of sunshine for your Monday with light wind out of the south to southwest. Clear skies for the evening will leave overnights lows near freezing.

BUTTE: High: 66; Low: 34. Bright and sunny for the afternoon with light wind expected. Overnight lows will fall quickly below freezing tonight with clear skies and bright moonlight tonight.

DILLON: High: 68; Low: 37. Expect a slight breeze for the afternoon with highs pushing the 60° mark. We are likely to see clear skies this evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 57; Low: 25. Quick warm-up for your Monday under sunny skies and mild conditions.

COLDER WITH SNOW BY THURSDAY

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Snow By Thursday Morning

A cold front is slated to move through the area late Wednesday into Thursday. While we may not see snow initially in valleys, we are likely to see high mountain snow showers develop early Wednesday evening. That rain will quickly switch over to snow overnight as the bulk of the cold air piles into the region. Bands of heavy snow are likely overnight. Most models are indicating between 1”-3” of wet slushy snow by the time we head out the door on Thursday. Some models are pushing those accumulations well over 6”, though there is a lot of uncertainty with those numbers as we will see much of that snow melt along the way. Mountains are, however, likely to see number that fall in line with 6” or more by the early afternoon on Thursday.