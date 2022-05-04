Missoulians rally for women's abortion rights

MISSOULA - A crowd gathered Tuesday afternoon in front of the Missoula County Courthouse to rally in support of women's rights.

The gathering — part of a nationwide Protect Abortion Rally effort — began at 5 p.m.

The event comes on the heels of the release of a draft US Supreme Court opinion obtained and published by Politico.

The decision — if finalized — would dismantle 50 years of precedent and pave the way for states to severely curtail abortion rights in the United States.

We will have more on this developing story during Tuesday's 10:00 News.