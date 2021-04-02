Missoula man drowns in Lincoln County lake

LIBBY — A Missoula man died after falling into Lower Thompson Lake south of Libby earlier this week.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says that shortly before 12:45 p.m. on Monday ice fishing gear sitting on the ice near a large hole on Lower Thompson Lake was reported.

Several people reported seeing someone ice fishing earlier in the morning and it was later determined that a person had possibly fallen through the ice, according to a news release.

Rescuers from Fisher River Valley Fire and Rescue were dispatched along with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and David Thompson Search and Rescue.

Sheriff Short says crews using ice rescue equipment later found the body of a man, later identified as 71-year-old Michael Larson, in the lake.

His body was removed from the water and was pronounced deceased.

