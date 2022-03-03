Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for teen near Monarch

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for 16-year old Miya Ann Anderson, at the request of the Judith Basin County Sheriff's Office.

Miya left her residence on foot in the Monarch area shortly before midnight on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

The MEPA says that Miya is not dressed for the weather, does not have her required medication for health issues, and there is "strong concern" for her welfare.

Miya is 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 135 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. There is no known direction of travel or potential destination.

If you have any information about Miya, you're asked to call the Judith Basin County Sheriff's Office at 406-566-2212 or call 911.

TRENDING ARTICLES

