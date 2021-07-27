Watch

Actions

Missing/Endangered Person Advisory issued for Sheridan County man

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
<b>Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Kevin Olson</b>
Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Kevin Olson
plentywood.png
Posted at 8:08 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 10:08:33-04

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice on Monday evening issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Kevin Olson at the request of the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin left Plentywood in northwestern Montana for a motorcycle trip to the South Dakota Black Hills area on Saturday and has not been heard from since.

He is driving a blue 2008 Honda motorcycle.

Kevin takes medication for a heart condition and there is concern for his health and safety.

Kevin is 53 years old, 5 foot 9, 185 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about Kevin, you're asked to call the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office at 406-765-1200, or call 911.


Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Kevin Olson

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere