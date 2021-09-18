Missing and Endangered Person Advisory issued for Missoula woman

HELENA — A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a Missoula woman.

The Missoula Police Department is attempting to locate 59-year-old Kathy Williams.

Kathy is described as a white woman who is 5'6" tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair.

Kathy was last seen on Thursday night in downtown Missoula wearing a light-colored jean jacket and jean skirt and carrying a large orange purse.

The advisory states Kathy has mental health issues and is not taking her medications.

Anyone with information about Kathy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300.

