Miami Mayor Francis Suarez files to run for president

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez filed Wednesday to seek the 2024 GOP nomination for president.

Suarez, 45, is so far the only Hispanic candidate contending for the nomination.

Suarez had teased a potential run in advance of Tuesday's arraignment hearing of former President Donald Trump.

"If I do decide to run, it’s starting a new chapter, a new conversation of a new kind of leader who maybe looks a little different, speaks a little different, had a little bit of a different experience, but can inspire people," he said at the time.

Suarez has said he plans to make a significant speech in California at the Reagan Library on Thursday.

Suarez, a real estate attorney and the son of the first Cuban-born mayor of Miami, has spent recent years trying to lure high-tech businesses such as cryptocurrency firms to the city. Bankrupt crypto fund FTX was expected to move its headquarters to the city before it ran into legal trouble.

Suarez is considered more moderate than Trump or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who announced his own candidacy for the presidency on May 24.

Suarez says he did not vote for Trump in 2016 or 2020. He has said immigration is a problem that requires a national solution, putting himself at odds with Gov. DeSantis' more hard-line stances.

Suarez joins an increasingly crowded GOP field: there are now 11 major candidates, including former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

