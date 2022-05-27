MHP trooper honored for saving K-9 from oncoming train

GREAT FALLS — Montana Highway Patrol trooper Wade Palen was presented with the Attorney General’s Award of Commendation in Great Falls on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

The award was presented to Palen for his bravery after a chase in Missoula County on January 11, 2022, when he rescued another agency’s police canine from a patrol car about to be hit by an oncoming train.



