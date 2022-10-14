Watch Now
UPDATE: MEPA cancelled for 13-year-old Ravalli Co. boy

Aiden Allen
Ravalli County Sheriff's Office
MEPA issued for Aiden Allen 13-year-old boy from Ravalli County
Aiden Allen
Posted at 7:58 AM, Oct 14, 2022
HAMILTON — UPDATE 8:40 a.m. Oct. 14, 2022:

The Ravalli County Sheriff's office reports Aiden Allen has been located.
First Report:

The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office is requesting a Missing and Endangered person advisory for Aiden Allen.

A 13- year-old white male, 5 foot tall 134 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing red baseball cap, black sweatpants, blue hoodie, and orange boots.

Aiden Allen left his home in Victor around 9:00 p.m Thursday night.

Aiden is diabetic and having suicidal thoughts.

There is concern for Aiden’s safety and welfare. If you have any information on Aiden Allen please call Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 363-3033 or call 911.

