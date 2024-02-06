McDonald’s Shamrock Shake and Oreo McFlurry are back earlier than ever

Punxatawney Phil may have had all the press with his early spring announcement, but McDonald’s quiet drop of two seasonal treats onto its menu now has the spotlight. It’s enough to make a famous groundhog green with envy.

On Feb. 2, McDonald’s officially announced the return of the Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry to its restaurants starting Feb. 5 and available only for a limited time.

Honestly, we feel so lucky that we can grab these treats earlier than ever before.

In recent years, these frosty treats didn’t hit McDonald’s menu until the middle of February. While the McDonald’s Shamrock Shake and the Shamrock Oreo McFlurry originally had their ties to St. Patrick’s Day, it appears the fast-food chain is shifting its season earlier due to the desserts’ popularity. Plus, the green reminds us of spring, so why not?

Now, we have a couple of extra weeks to enjoy sips and spoonfuls of minty deliciousness.

First, there’s the classic Shamrock Shake, which made its debut back in 1970 and is celebrating its 54th anniversary this year. The Shamrock Shakes features McDonald’s vanilla soft serve ice cream blended with mint and topped off with a flourish of whipped topping.

Or, you can choose the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry to enjoy. A minty twist on its classic McFlurry frozen dessert, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry takes vanilla soft serve ice cream, adds the iconic Shamrock mint flavor, and blends in chocolate Oreo cookies for a perfect flavor combination. The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry has only been around since 2020, but it has made its mark on the McDonald’s menu.

So, do you prefer to enjoy your Shamrock treat with a straw or a spoon? You can indulge in both the Shamrock Shake and the Shamrock Oreo McFlurry for a limited time. Don’t miss your chance to get in a few extra orders before they disappear like those mythical leprechauns.

