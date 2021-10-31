Manhattan Christian Eagles win District 12C volleyball title

CHURCHILL — On Saturday afternoon, the No.1 seed Manhattan Christian had rematch of their semifinal game, as the No.2 seed White Sulphur Springs battled their way back from the losers to bracket to face off against the Eagles in the 12C championship.

Like their previous matchup, Manhattan Christian swept the Hornets (25-13, 25-15, 25-23). With the victory, the Eagles notched their third straight 12C title.

Sophomore Katelyn Van Kirk had a game-high 12 kills for the Eagles. Kiersten Van Kirk wasn't far behind, accruing 11 kills while dishing out 17 assists.

The Eagles swept every single opponent they faced in the district tournament.

The Eagles earn a No.1 seed in the Western C Divisional tournament that begins on Thursday at Manhattan Christian.