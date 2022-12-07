Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Manhattan Christian boys and girls beat Class B rival Three Forks handily

MCHS GBB.jpg
Posted at 6:40 AM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 08:40:47-05

CHURCHILL — The girls of Manhattan Christian High School made a Class C state tournament appearance last season. With much of their core returning, including their height, they dominated from start to finish against the Three Forks Wolves.

The defending Class B champion boys Three Forks Wolves had themselves a test on the road, Tuesday night playing the defending Class C state champions in MCHS.

Junior Mason Venema had 22 while senior Dawson College commit Seth Amunrud supplied a team-high 31 points.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App