Man dressed as a UPS driver invades Minnesota home and kills 3 inside

A Minnesota man was charged with three counts of murder Monday after dressing like a package delivery driver, invading a home and killing three people inside.

Thirty-seven-year-old Alonzo Pierre Mingo was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, with intent, over the killings that happened at a suburban Minneapolis home on Friday, according to The Associated Press. Mingo was denied a public defender in court and is jailed on a $5 million bond.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said its officers, alongside officers from the Coon Rapids Police Department and Blaine Police Department, responded to 911 calls of a disturbance Friday around 12:30 p.m., coming from a home in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Once on scene, police found two deceased males and one deceased female inside the residence.

Video footage from outside the home showed three people arrive in Mingo’s car dressed in delivery driver uniforms, resembling those of UPS workers, AP said. One person carried a cardboard box.

Home camera footage showed Mingo inside the home, holding a man and woman at gunpoint while demanding money, in a room where two children under the age of 5 were present. Mingo led the group out of the room and returned with only the woman, shooting her dead at point-blank range.

Police said the older child entered the room, crying hysterically. The younger child tried to check on the woman, but the older child pulled them away and out of the room.

Video shows Mingo and two adults exit the home seven minutes after entering. Police did not note if any money or valuables were missing.

Several hours later, police found Mingo driving and arrested him. The criminal complaint obtained by AP makes no mention of charges against the two other suspects.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased as 42-year-old Shannon Patricia Jungwirth, her 20-year-old son Jorge Alexander Reyes-Jungwirth, and her husband Mario Alberto Trejo Estrada, age 39.

Police determined Mingo was employed by UPS until early January. A UPS uniform was found in his vehicle, and his fingerprints were discovered on the box brought into the home.

A UPS spokesperson told AP that Mingo was a seasonal worker and was only employed by the company for a short time.

Prosecutors plan to seek a sentencing that is harsher than typical guidelines due to certain aggravating factors, such as the victims being treated with particular cruelty and two young children being present, AP said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

