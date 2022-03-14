Watch

Limited information released on Missoula double fatal accident

Posted at 1:26 PM, Mar 14, 2022
MISSOULA — Missoula police are releasing very limited information about the fatal accident that killed two people in a single-car accident last week.

Missoula Police Department spokesperson Lydia Arnold would only say that speed and alcohol are suspected in this one-vehicle crash that happened last Friday morning on Raser Drive and Cemetery Road.

Two people died and two others were transported to the hospital. No information has been released on their conditions. Arnold said they would not release the ages, hometowns, gender, or identities at this time saying it's a complex investigation.

Missoula police are continuing to investigate the fatal crash.

