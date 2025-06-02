Montana stroke survivor and artist surprises occupational therapist with portrait, post recovery

BILLINGS — On Friday, creative artist and stroke survivor, Bob Tambo, 68, surprised his occupational therapist with a token of appreciation.

Since Tambo's stroke in February, he's been regaining strength in his dominant hand to continue what he loves most: creating art.

There aren't many things Tambo hasn't done.

Tambo worked as a youth sports coordinator at the Billings YMCA for 14 years.

He and his current work partner served on the marketing team at the Billings Gazette for 10 years. The two now own Rebel River Creative, a local marketing agency.

With his experience at the Gazette and Rebel River Creative, Tambo has now spent 14 years designing the logo for the annual Heart & Sole Race.

The Heart & Sole Race, containing a two mile race, a 5K race, and a 10k race, has been ongoing for 46 years. It was originally operated by St. Vincent Regional Hospital, but was taken over by Big Sky State Games in 2011.

"The goal of the race is to keep our community health. The race is just one day, but we want people's health to continue throughout the year," said Liana Susott, the executive director of Montana Amateur Sports Big Sky State Games.

Big Sky State Games uses the proceeds from the race for free memberships at the Billings YMCA and additional trails with Billings TrailNet.

Susott and Tambo work together every year to design the logo for the race.

"Bob is great to work with. It's a great collaboration. You know, sometimes he'll come up with an idea, or I'll come up with an idea, and we'll tweak it," said Susott on Friday.

As a former YMCA employee and the race's logo designer, Tambo says he strongly supports the Heart & Sole Race.

"The longevity of the race, I think it's really important," he said.

The 2025 race falls on Saturday, June 14. Susott says this year is extra special because of the introduction of a car show and festival after the run.

Susott encourages interested racers to sign up for the event before June 1, as participants will receive a discounted entry fee and free t-shirt.

In both his personal and professional life, Tambo always brings creativity, especially when designing the race's logo.

Tambo says he's been creative for as long as he can remember.

"When I was in Kindergarten, I used to draw pictures. Kids were scribbling and I used to draw actual cartoon characters that the teacher recognized," he said.

Tambo particularly enjoys drawing caricatures and using water color. But, In February, Tambo's creative life had to come to a temporary stop.

"The doctor basically told me that I dodged a bullet. I came in on time," Tambo said.

On Feburary 17, Tambo awoke slightly tired with a tingling sensation in his hand. It was when he tried to pick up something off the floor, he realized his hand was paralyzed.

"That's my lifeblood. I draw," he said Friday.

Tambo then went to the St. Vincent Regional Hospital with Intermountain Health, where he found out he was having a stroke. Tambo said his fast thinking prevented further damage than just paralysis in his hand.

As an artist, a chopstick user, and marketing executive, Tambo was worried about continuing life after his stroke. Tambo said that for a week straight, his dominant hand was paralyzed.

"That was devastating. You know, I didn't know how soon, or how well, it would heal up," said Tambo.

He wanted to regain the strength in his hand. So, after his stroke, Tambo started seeing occupational therapist, Dr. Will Meredith with Intermountain Health.

Meredith told MTN that because of Tambo's willingness to exercise his hand after therapy, he made a quick recovery.

"The patient-client relationship definitely starts with the therapist as a guide. I always say it's not dictatorial. It's collaboration, but we have to see work from both sides," said Meredith.

Tambo attended physical therapy with Meredith and Intermountain Health intern, Johnny Handles, twice a week. Tambo would practice exercising his hand by molding putty, opening clips, or picking up marbles.

Eventually, Tambo regained complete strength in his hand and was released from the physical therapy program.

As a token of appreciation, on Friday, Tambo surprised Meredith with a portrait.

"You don't often get art or a portrait of yourself drawn by patients. But to get that from someone, I mean, it just shows the hard work that he put into (his recovery), and that what we do here has an impact," said Meredith.

"Everyday is a gift. I'm just grateful it wasn't as worse as it could've been," said Tambo.

As Tambo is now returning to his normal life, he wants to emphasize the importance of early detection of stroke symptoms and a healthy lifestyle.

"I just feel very fortunate and blessed," he said.