Toledo Zoo welcomes two Amur tiger cubs

The Toledo Zoo announced on Monday that it had welcomed two new animals — a pair of Amur tiger cubs.

According to a Facebook post from the zoo, the tigers were born at the facility in March. They're the first tiger cubs to live at the Toledo Zoo in nine years.

"I’m so proud of the Zoo’s animal caretakers and veterinary staff for their hard work in making the birth of these two cubs possible," Toledo Zoo CEO Jeff Sailer said in a statement.

The zoo has not yet named the male and female cubs. While they look like twins, caretakers say they could not be more different. Caretakers say the male cub is more calm and relaxed, while the girl is a bundle of energy.

Guests at the Toledo Zoo can see the cubs in person beginning June 12.

"I cannot wait for all of you in our community to get the chance to see these wonderful new tiger cubs," Sailer said. "There are so few tigers left in the world that the birth of these cubs is a great benefit to the population of these endangered species."