'The Last Blockbuster' documentary to premiere March 15 on Netflix

Netflix is releasing a documentary about the last Blockbuster in the United States.

The documentary "The Last Blockbuster" focuses on the business located in Bend, Oregon, according to NME.

"A lot of people know that Blockbuster had the chance to buy Netflix early on, and they passed on the opportunity," the statement on the Facebook page of official documentary’s page said. "In an ironic twist of fate, our movie "The Last Blockbuster" is coming to Netflix one week from today. We are beyond excited for people to get to see this tribute to an era of home video on the world’s largest streaming service. Just don’t forget to rewind it when you’re done watching it and bring it back by noon on Wednesday.”

In 2004, Blockbuster had 9,000 locations.

The second to last Blockbuster, which was located in Australia, closed its doors in 2019.

Netflix is set to release the movie on March 15.