HOA fines senior citizen for angel statue on front porch

MESA, Ariz. (KNXV) — A woman in Arizona has been battling her homeowners association over an angel statue.

"I feel angels are good for you. They protect you. They don't harm you," Shirley said.

The statue is just 12 inches tall.

The Sunland Village East Garden Condos HOA hit Shirley with fines for excessive items on her porch.

The violation says "the angel statue is not allowed" because it's a violation of having "excessive items" on a property.

Shirley reluctantly moved the statue off the wall, but said she wouldn't pay the fines.

"If they want me to donate $100, I'll give it to St. Mary's Food Bank or St. Vincent de Paul," she said.

Now, she won't have to pay the fines.

On her February statement, the HOA waived the fees.

Still, Shirley won't be displaying her angel on the wall. She believes if she does, the fines will start again.

This story was originally reported by Joe Ducey on abc15.com.