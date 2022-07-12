Watch Now
Lifestyle

Actions

Barbie-style home listed for sale in Minnesota

Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 11.01.53 AM.png
CNN Newsource
Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 11.01.53 AM.png
Posted at 10:04 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 12:04:19-04

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A unique Minnesota home has hit the market.

And it's catching a lot of attention, thanks to a popular social media account.

According to NBC affiliate KARE, Zillow Gone Wild posted pictures of the "Barbie House" on Thursday, which quickly went viral.

CBS News reported that the 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom residence features a pink living room and a circus-themed bathroom.

Built in the 1940s, the bright teal bungalow sits a stone's throw away from the Mississippi River in St. Cloud, the news outlets reported.

The 2,400-square foot home is listed for $250,000.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Donate today to help Montana recover