TSA's summer of new tech put to test for Labor Day weekend

The often dreaded TSA security lines are getting an upgrade.

"We're calling it the golden age of travel," said Daniel Velez, TSA spokesperson.

It's been the summer of improvements, with the agency eliminating some security measures as new technology takes its place. It all started in July by lifting the requirement that travelers remove their shoes at security checkpoints.

"It's just much more efficient for us at the airport and we have just seen a noticeable difference," said Kaylen Villagrana, public information officer for the Denver International Airport.

TSA points to what it calls its multi-layered screening process, which includes new technology like advanced scanners for both bags and travelers, as well as enhanced ID checks allowing screenings to be done more quickly.

The latest changes mark a significant shift from what travelers saw after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center.

With dedicated family friendly lanes rolling out in several airports, and automated E-gates through Clear that use facial recognition, now some travelers won't even have to take out their ID or talk to a TSA agent.

"I'm okay with it if it lets you get through the gates very quickly," one traveler told Scripps News.

However, some travelers are conflicted over how comfortable they are with the new technology. TSA confirms travelers can opt out if they wish, insisting that their top priority is security — in all forms.

"We have about 94% of the people who are coming to security checkpoints now are presenting a Real ID," Velez said. "When you have your passengers more vetted, you're able to institute your technology, the vetting, put it all together, and that helps us change some of the rules that we've had to have in the past."

Meanwhile, even more changes are on the horizon. Limits on the amount of liquid allowed in carry-on bags and the need to take laptops out of backpacks may be a thing of the past as technology progresses.

"We're always looking to improve and make the security screening experience better for passengers," Velez stated.

Even with the security enhancements, TSA emphasizes that for holiday weekends like Labor Day, a lot more people will be traveling through airports than usual. That's why it's important for travelers to plan for traffic and give themselves a little extra time to get through security.