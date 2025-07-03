Ford recalls more than 200,000 vehicles over malfunctioning rearview camera

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 200,000 vehicles because a software defect can cause the rearview camera to fail, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.
Ford told U.S. highway safety regulators that the camera can either display a blank image or that the image may remain on the display after the driver finishes backing up, causing a distraction.
Dealerships will eventually update the camera software free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by July 28.
Ford’s number for this recall is 25S72 and owners may call Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration vehicle safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-888-275-9171), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.
The recall covers 200,061 vehicles, including the following makes and models:
Ford:
Bronco Sport, model years 2021-2024
EcoSport, model years 2020-2021
Edge, model years 2019-2020
Escape, model years 2020-2022
Expedition, model years 2020-2021
Explorer, model years 2020-2024
F-150, model years 2019-2020
F-250 SD, model years 2020-2022
Fusion, model years 2019-2020
Maverick, model years 2022-2024
Mustang, model years 2019-2023
Ranger, model years 2019-2023
Transit, model years 2020-2023
Transit Connect, model years 2018-2022
Lincoln:
Aviator, model years 2020-2023
Continental, model years 2019-2020
Corsair, model years 2020-2022
MK2, model years 2019-2020
Nautilus, model years 2019-2020
Navigator, model years 2020-2021