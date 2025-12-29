Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Most Americans lag on building emergency savings, survey finds

Financial experts say even modest contributions now could make a big difference later.
Few U.S. households increased emergency savings in 2024. (Scripps News Group)
When disaster strikes, emergency savings can be a financial lifeline. But a new survey shows many Americans aren’t adding to those funds.

Bankrate’s annual emergency savings report found that 8 in 10 people said they did not contribute anything to their emergency savings in 2024. That can be a major problem in cases such as job loss, medical issues or other unexpected expenses.

The survey also noted that people who socked away more money this year typically saw an increase in their income.

Financial experts recommend determining how much is needed for an emergency fund. The common advice is to have enough to cover three to six months of expenses.

Experts also suggest keeping the money in a separate account and regularly setting aside small amounts. They say even modest contributions now could make a big difference later.

This story was originally published by Susan El Khoury with the Scripps News Group in Tampa.

