Battle of the Thanksgiving meal bundles: Which serves the biggest feast for less?

It seems like every year, more stores are entering the ring of Thanksgiving meal bundle deals, promising a fulfilling holiday dinner for a low cost. But which one reigns supreme?
The best meal bundle with the most value can depend on a variety of factors, such as how many people it is designed to feed and what sides or desserts are included.
Here is a look at some of the most popular bundles being advertised this year and what they include.
Aldi, feeds 10 people for $40: This bundle contains 21 products and ingredients to make a meal that includes turkey, rolls, cranberry sauce, mac and cheese, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie. Aldi says the items that are part of the meal are purchased individually and marked on shelf. No coupons or memberships needed — but prices could potentially vary by location. The deal is available Oct. 15 through Dec. 24. It includes:
- Whole turkey, 14 pounds, Jennie-O
- Chicken broth
- Condensed cream of mushroom soup
- Evaporated milk
- Hawaiian sweet rolls (1 pack)
- Miniature marshmallows
- Cut green beans (2 cans)
- 100% pure canned pumpkin
- Shells & cheese (2 packages)
- Brown gravy mix (3 packages)
- Poultry spices & herbs
- French fried onions
- Pie crust
- Chicken or cornbread stuffing (2 packages)
- Whipped dairy topping
- Yellow onions, 3 pounds
- Baby peeled carrots
- Celery
- Cranberries
- Sweet potatoes, 3 pounds
- Russet potatoes, 10 pounds
Amazon, feeds 5 people for $25: This bundle can be ordered through Amazon Fresh Delivery by selecting the "Feed 5 for $25" option on the app. The deal will be available through Nov. 27 at participating stores. It includes:
- Butterball frozen Turkey (sizes vary)
- Reser’s homestyle stuffing
- Reser’s homestyle gravy
- Reser's green bean casserole
- Reser's bistro signature mashed potatoes
- Reser's cranberry orange relish
Kroger, feeds 10 for less than $50: The grocery giant has coined the name "Freshgiving" for its 16-item meal bundle. It claims to be a variety of ingredients and products that feed your family for less than $4.75 per person. It includes:
- Kroger whole frozen turkey (14-16 pounds)
- Kroger turkey stuffing
- Kroger chicken broth
- Kroger super sweet corn
- Kroger baby carrots
- Kroger whole berry cranberry sauce
- Sweet jewel yams
- Kroger Idaho potatoes
- Campbell's turkey gravy
- Kroger French sliced green beans
- Kroger cream of mushroom soup
- Kroger Crispy French-Fried Onions
- Kroger brown and serve rolls
- Kroger traditional ready-to-bake pie crusts
- Kroger 100% pure canned pumpkin puree
- Kroger original whipped topping
If you're worried less about a good deal and more about not having to do the cooking, Kroger is also offering meal bundles under its Home Chef brand for $75 to $170.
Publix, feeds 8 for $69.99: While this Florida-based grocery chain doesn't have one of the cheapest bundle options, it is one of the least labor-intensive. Publix has various heat-and-serve meal bundles for the holiday season, ranging in price and products. The cheapest option includes:
- 1 Fully cooked 9.5-12.5 lb turkey
- 2.5 lbs of Publix Deli Old-Fashioned Cornbread Dressing
- 2.5 lbs of Publix Deli Homestyle Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
- 16 oz of Publix Deli Cranberry Orange Relish
- 26 oz of Publix Deli Marshmallow Delight
- 32 oz of Publix Deli Homestyle Gravy
Target, feeds 4 for about $20: The retail chain says it is offering its most affordable Thanksgiving bundle ever. Outside of the bundle, you can add on pies or other sides for $4.99. The bundle includes:
- Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey (Frozen, up to 10 lb.)
- Good & Gather Russet Potatoes (5 lb. bag)
- Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce (14 oz.)
- Stove Top Stuffing Mix (6 oz.)
- Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy (12 oz.)
- Favorite Day Soft French Bread
- Good & Gather Frozen Corn
Walmart, feeds 10 for less than $40: President Donald Trump keeps touting this meal bundle. While it has fewer items than last year's deal, it claims to feed more people. It includes:
- Butterball Turkey, 13.5 lb. ($0.97/lb. — lowest price since 2019)
- Kinder’s Fried Onions, 4.5 oz.
- Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz. (1 can)
- Stove Top Turkey Stuffing, Twin Pack 2 x 6 oz.
- Great Value Dinner Rolls, 12 ct.
- Fresh Russet Potatoes, 5 lb.
- Fresh Cranberries, 12 oz.
- Great Value Baby Carrots, 2 lb.
- Great Value Corn, 15 oz. (3 cans)
- Great Value Green Beans, 14.5 oz. (3 cans)
- Great Value Artisan Macaroni & Cheese, 12 oz. (3 boxes)
- Great Value Brown Gravy Mix, 0.87 oz. (2)
- Great Value Pie Crusts
- Great Value Evaporated Milk, 12 fl. oz.
- Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin, 15 oz.
