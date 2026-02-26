What the Tooth Fairy left behind could spark your next family debate

After two years of declining payments, the Tooth Fairy is becoming more generous again.

A new survey of parents of children ages 6 to 12 by Delta Dental found the Tooth Fairy’s average payout is $5.84 per tooth, up from $5.01 a year ago.

That figure remains below the $6.24 per tooth recorded in 2023. The survey also found a growing trend of non-monetary gifts. Nearly one-third of parents said the Tooth Fairy left a physical gift for their child.

Delta Dental noted that the average payout for baby teeth mirrored trends in the S&P 500 market. The index gained roughly 16% from January 2025 to January 2026, while the average Tooth Fairy payout increased 17% over the same period.

The average value of a tooth has tripled since Delta Dental began tracking payments in 1998.

Delta Dental said the annual survey is intended to remind parents about the importance of oral care.

“After a couple of thrifty years, the Tooth Fairy decided it was time to give kids a well-deserved raise,” said Gabriella Ferroni, senior director of strategic communications with Delta Dental Plans Association. “For the past 28 years, Delta Dental has tracked Tooth Fairy giving trends to help teach children about caring for their oral health through a trusted partner—the Tooth Fairy. The beloved tradition gives kids a reason to celebrate their healthy smiles.”