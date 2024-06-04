One person arrested following fatal Monday shooting in Missoula

UPDATE: 8:45 a.m. - June 4, 2024

A person is being held on a pending charge of deliberate homicide after a man was shot to death on Monday, June 3, in Missoula.

MPD reports officers were called to a residence in the 1700 block of 8th Street West just after 7:30 p.m. on reports that a person had been shot.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office The suspect, 35-year-old John "Joan" Eikens is being held on a pending deliberate homicide charge.

Officers arrived on the scene and attempted life-saving measures on a 56-year-old man who was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Witnesses reported that the 35-year-old suspect, John "Joan" Eikens, returned home with a gun and barricaded themself inside.

The SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the scene and negotiators made several attempts to contact Eikens over several hours but were unsuccessful.

A social media post states SWAT eventually "employed various procedures and operations to apprehend the Eikens, including the use of less-than-lethal methods, including chemical agent and flash sound distraction devices."

Eikens was taken into custody without further incident shortly after 11 p.m. She is being held in the Missoula County Detention Facility on pending charges of deliberate homicide, obstructing a peace officer, and resisting arrest.

(second report: 1:28 a.m. - June 4, 2024)

Following several hours of negotiations the Missoula Police Department arrested what appeared to be a female suspect who exited the apartment unarmed ending the standoff on 8th Street West.

(first report: 9:23 p.m. - June 3, 2024)

Missoula law enforcement is on the scene for a report of a standoff in the 1700 block of 8th Street West near Caitlin on Monday night.

Video from our reporter on the scene shows several Missoula police vehicles, ambulances and other law enforcement on the scene in front of an apartment complex.

Circumstances around what is happening are unknown at this time. We have reached out to the Missoula Police Department but have yet to hear back.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.