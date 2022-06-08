Krispy Kreme Introduces Fresh Flavors Of Summer

Krispy Kreme is kicking off summer early with a new berry-flavored doughnut collection inspired by beloved warm-weather desserts.

The new Pick of the Patch collection features four “berry” delicious doughnuts with mixed berry, strawberry and blueberry flavors, including a new Mixed Berry Glaze. Along with the Mixed Berry Glaze, the collection also features Mixed Berry Cobbler, Blueberry Cheesecake and Strawberry Shortcake.

The Mixed Berry Cobbler doughnut has Mixed Berry Cobbler filling and is topped with Mixed Berry Cobbler filling and shortbread crumbles, then finished with brown sugar icing and a dusting of powdered sugar. The Blueberry Cheesecake doughnut has blueberry cheesecake filling and is dipped in blueberry icing and finished with shortbread crumbles, while the strawberry shortcake is a sour cream cake doughnut dipped in strawberry filling and topped with shortbread crumbles, a vanilla buttercream swirl and a strawberry drizzle.

For those that prefer one main flavor note, the Mixed Berry Glazed is the simplest doughnut in the collection. The light and airy doughnut is glazed with the new Mixed Berry Glaze and has no other toppings.

The Mixed Berry Cobbler, Blueberry Cheesecake and Strawberry Cheesecake doughnuts are available individually or in a Berry Lover’s Dozen every day beginning June 6, while supplies last. You can purchase the Mixed Berry Glaze doughnut individually or by the dozen Fridays through Sundays only beginning June 10.

Krispy Kreme

If you’ll be heading to your local Krispy Kreme to try the doughnuts from the Pick of the Patch collection, you may want to go on a Wednesday because you can also score a deal on more doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme will price a dozen of its original glazed doughnuts at the U.S. national average for a gallon of regular gasoline every Wednesday for the entire summer — June 8-Aug. 31. Because the price of a dozen doughnuts varies by location, we can’t say exactly how much you’ll be saving with the Wednesday deal, but it is definitely a discount no matter where you live.

You can get up to two dozen glazed doughnuts at the special price by stopping by in person, going through the drive-thru and ordering for pick-up online or through the Krispy Kreme app.

Krispy Kreme

Which new Krispy Kreme doughnut are you most excited to try?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.