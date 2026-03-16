Obituary: Brian Dennis Murphy

Brian Dennis Murphy, 72, of Bozeman, Montana, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.

Brian built a long and fulfilling career with W.L. Gore & Associates. Outside of work, he was happiest spending time with the people he loved most. He had a love of skiing, a passion for travel, and the Montana outdoors, and he cherished every opportunity to share those experiences with his family and friends.

Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Eileen Murphy, and his father, John P. Murphy.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Murphy; his children, Matthew Murphy, Kaitlin Murphy, Timothy Murphy; and his siblings, Jean Schnee (Steve), Christopher Murphy (Karen), Audrey Burt (Steve), Maureen Shackelford (Lee), Ellen Price (Rob).

He will be deeply missed by his family and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 22, at 11:00 a.m. at the Beall Park Recreation Center in Bozeman, Montana.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made in Brian’s memory to HRDC or the Bridger Bowl Foundation.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

