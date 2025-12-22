YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Another hydrothermal explosion was caught on video at Yellowstone National Park Monday morning, marking the second major event at the same location in recent months.

Another hydrothermal explosion at Yellowstone's Black Diamond Pool was caught on camera this morning

Hydrothermal explosion rocks Yellowstone's Black Diamond Pool again

The Yellowstone Volcano Observatory webcam captured the explosion at Black Diamond Pool in Biscuit Basin just before 9:30 a.m.

This is the same site that damaged a boardwalk and threw debris several hundred feet into the air on July 23, 2024.

Biscuit Basin has remained closed to visitors since that July incident due to the extensive damage. The closure prompted crews to install the monitoring camera to keep watch on future activity at the location.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

