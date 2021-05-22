Kalispell couple named foster parents of the year

KALISPELL — A husband and wife in Kalispell recently received special recognition from the State of Montana being named Co-Foster Parents of the Year.

Sam and Honey Newton said they were shocked when they received the call. Honey said the award came as a surprise as they had no idea they were even nominated.

“There’s so many deserving families, I could tell you stories of valiant foster families in this area and in other areas that I think deserve the same sort of recognition, but it kind of is re-energizing and just refills my determination cup to keep on going,” said Honey.

The Newton’s have fostered eight children since moving to Kalispell in 2012, raising them alongside their seven biological children.

Sam said there’s no greater service in the world than helping children who’re lost and have nowhere else to go.

“Sometimes it’s saying to a foster kid, mom and dad can’t do it right now and so we’re happy to do that for them and to help them, I’m never going to be your dad and your mom’s replacement, I can’t be that, but I can give you what they can’t give you right now,” said Sam.

Tracy and Cindy Gabbert of Glendive were also named Co-Foster Parents of the year in Montana alongside the Newtons.

Click here to learn more about becoming a foster parent in Montana.

